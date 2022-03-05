Vlogger Rifa Mehnu’s death: family to file police complaint

Family alleges that she may have been a victim of domestic violence

The unnatural death of vlogger Rifa Mehnu is likely to be investigated by the Balussery police with the woman’s family deciding to file a petition, alleging foul play in the incident. Family members of the 21-year-old claimed that she might have been a victim of domestic violence.

Though suspicions were raised immediately after her death, the woman’s husband and his family members reportedly denied it. Citing post-mortem reports, they had reportedly said that it was planned suicide.

Rifa’s close relatives alleged that the relationship between the husband and wife was strained and there were clashes between the two over the spending of family income. They said the death was abetted and demanded that the husband be interrogated.

It was on March 1 that the vlogger from Kozhikode was found dead in her apartment in Dubai. The funeral was held in her village two days later. She reached Dubai along with her husband nearly two months ago.

