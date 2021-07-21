‘Unnati’ to help job-scheme workers improve their skills

A file photo of MGNREGS labourers working on the farm. Unnati project aims at providing skill training or entrepreneurship training to 10,000 workers a year.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

21 July 2021 15:41 IST

Scheme, which intends to reduce workers’ dependency on MGNREGS, launched in Kerala

The ‘Unnati’ project, which will provide skill training to existing workers of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), with an aim of reducing the dependency on the scheme, has been launched in the State. Under the project, one adult member of a household which has completed 100 days of work under the MGNREGS, will be provided training through the Rural Skill Division of the Ministry of Rural Development and the Krishi Vigyan Kendras of the Ministry of Agriculture.

The household from which a candidate will be selected for the training will continue to enjoy 100 days of work under the scheme. A family member in the 18-35 age group from the household will be eligible for training under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY). In case of special groups, persons of up to 45 years of age can apply.

Stipend for 100 days

The person undergoing training will be paid a stipend as per the prevailing wage rate for a maximum period of 100 days. The person will be eligible for stipend on a minimum attendance of 75% of the training classes or the course attendance requirement, whichever is more.

“We started the programme in the State recently. Around 100 people have already joined. The target we have been given for the year is above 10,000. It is aimed at providing them skill training or entrepreneurship training, as per their choice. Under the DDU-GKY, placement is also ensured following the training. The Rural Enhancement Training Institute provides training in entrepreneurial skills including cloth bag- and paper bag-making. The basic aim here is to reduce their dependency on MGNREGS and ensure jobs with better wages,” says an official of the MGNREGS State mission.

₹6.85 crore set aside

An amount of ₹6.85 crore has been sanctioned for the State for payment of the first instalment of stipend under the Unnati project. The Kudumbashree Mission has been entrusted with the selection of beneficiaries under the project. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, some of the institutes have remained closed and hence the programme has been slow to pick up pace.