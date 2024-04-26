GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Unkept promises take sheen out of tribespeople’s lives at Puravimala

Tribespeople say that nothing has changed over the past 50 years in the 11 tribal settlements in Amboori, where people are still making a living as forest dwellers, despite the settlements being hardly 40 km away from the capital of Kerala

April 26, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Dhinesh Kallungal
Kani tribespeople crossing Neyyar, near Amboory, in Thiruvananthapuram to exercise their franchise on Friday.

Kani tribespeople crossing Neyyar, near Amboory, in Thiruvananthapuram to exercise their franchise on Friday.

Amid decades-old neglect by the authorities, the Kani tribespeople from Puravimala crossed the Neyyar on Friday by country boats to exercise their franchise. But this time, their numbers and enthusiasm were low compared to previous times. There was an air of despondency among them that their vote would not change their destiny. 

Speaking to The Hindu, 58-year-old Krishnanakutti Kani said nothing has changed over the past 50 years in the 11 tribal settlements in Amboori, which include Thenmala, Puravimala, Komba, Kunnathumala, Kannammammoodu, Chakkappara, Karikkuzhy, and Ayyavilakom, where people are still making a living as forest dwellers, despite the settlements being hardly 40 km away from the capital of Kerala. However, during every election, they would cross the Neyyar with a ray of hope that the election would change their destiny, he said.

There is no means for the people in the settlements to make a living. The employment provided to them under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) is the major source of revenue for about 1,700 people in the settlements and nearby areas, said V. Leela Kanikkarji, a 62-year-old tribeswoman. The remnants of bridge spans constructed at Kumbichalkadavu stand testimony to official apathy towards the tribespeople.

Kani tribespeople crossing Neyyar, near Amboory, in Thiruvananthapuram to exercise their franchise on Friday.

Kani tribespeople crossing Neyyar, near Amboory, in Thiruvananthapuram to exercise their franchise on Friday.

Sathish N., the oarsman in the boat that ferries the voters from the settlements to the booth, said it is only during elections that people from outside the world reach the area to understand the perilous lives of the people, who have to take a circuitous route of 25 km to reach the nearest town in the absence of a ferry during peak monsoon.

‘Lost faith’

The candidates of the main fronts have reached settlements ahead of the election as part of their campaigning. However, the people lost faith in politicians over the years as the settlement has only one government institution—a government lower primary school, he said. 

Santhosh Kalathil, a tribesman who became a teacher, said now the people have started to compare their lives with the lives outside their settlements. This is one of the main reasons for the subdued enthusiasm among the tribespeople to exercise their franchise. For instance, there are 27 settlements near Kottoor, and almost all the settlements are cut off from the mainland as there is no proper road to these settlements. In the last election, around 64% of tribespeople had cast their votes at Kottoor booth, while it was around 55% at Podium booth.

There should be holistic interventions to address their issues. If only, these tribespeople are brought to the mainstream of society, said Mr. Kalathil. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.