University rank-holders felicitated

February 22, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Transport Minister Antony Raju with the university rank-holders of Government Arts College in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Government Arts College, Thiruvananthapuram, felicitated recently its students who secured top ranks in the examinations conducted by Kerala University. All of the six postgraduate departments of the college have secured university ranks.

Transport Minister Antony Raju inaugurated the programme and honoured the meritorious students. The students who represented the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and the National Service Scheme (NSS) at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, and Anjali L., who won bronze medal in the Water Polo event of the National Games were also felicitated.

The toppers include Anjana S. (first rank in MSc Statistics), Krishnaveni S.B. (first rank in MSc Analytical Chemistry), Aisha Shaju (first rank in MSc Biotechnology), Keerthana Nair (first rank in M.Com) and Abhirami S. Rajeev (first rank in MA English). The others who were feted were Sailekshmi A.S. (second rank in MSc Statistics), Aswathy Jayan A. (second rank in MSc Analytical Chemistry), Midhuna M. Kurup (second rank in MA Economics), Aiswrya L.A. (third rank in MSc Statistics), and Sajin Kabeer and Charutha M. who represented NSS and NCC respectively at the parade.

College Principal Sheela K L presided over the function. Associate Prof. Ajithkumar P. also spoke.

