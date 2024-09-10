GIFT a SubscriptionGift
University of Michigan-Flint faculty member delivers lecture on Kerala’s potential as academic hub

He elaborated on importance of creating a globally oriented, inclusive, and vibrant academic ecosystem in Kerala

Published - September 10, 2024 07:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Zachariah Mathew, Director of the Center for Global Engagement, University of Michigan-Flint, delivering a lecture in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Zachariah Mathew, Director of the University of Michigan-Flint Center for Global Engagement, delivered a special lecture on ‘Positioning Kerala as an academic hub: Essential strategies for success’ at the University of Kerala on Tuesday.

The programme was organised by the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) in association with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the University of Kerala. The event aligned with the ‘Study in Kerala’ initiative introduced by the KSHEC.

In his lecture, Dr. Mathew outlined strategies to increase enrolment and emphasised the mutual benefits of student mobility such as cultural exchange and academic enrichment. He also elaborated on the importance of creating a globally oriented, inclusive, and vibrant academic ecosystem in Kerala.

Award presented

To honour his contributions to the field of international education, Dr. Mathew was presented with the Brain Gain Faculty Award of the KSHEC by Vice Chairperson Rajan Gurukkal.

University of Kerala Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal, IQAC director Shaji E. and joint director Manju S. Nair spoke.

