University laws amendment Bills modify provision on P-V-C

December 08, 2022 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Assembly Subject Committee on Education that considered the University Laws Amendment Bills has recommended against authorising the Pro-Vice-Chancellor to discharge the functions of the Vice Chancellor in the latter’s temporary absence.

The move comes after the Opposition and various quarters flagged the legal pitfalls of entrusting the P-V-C with the duties of the V-C without possessing the requisite eligibility necessary for appointment as V-C.

The Assembly had referred the University Laws (Amendment) (NO. 2) Bill, 2022, and the University Laws (Amendment) (No. 3) Bills, 2022, which essentially intend to remove the Governor as the Chancellor of 14 State universities, to the subject committee following an extensive discussion that lasted nearly four hours a day ago.

The panel has suggested modifying the clause that wil enable the Chancellor to “authorise the P-V-C to discharge the functions of the V-C until the date on which the V-C resumes his duties” in the event of the temporary vacancy in the office of the V-C.

“In the absence of the P-V-C, the Chancellor shall authorise the V-C of any other university established by State law with the approval of the Chancellor of the university concerned,” it further states.

The particular provision has been substituted in a manner that will pave the way for the Chancellor to make “necessary arrangements for exercising the powers and performing the duties of the V-C” in consultation with the Pro-Chancellor.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) members on the subject committee attached their dissent notes in the report of the panel. The purported lacunae that were highlighted in the Bills included the absence of details of recurring and non-recurring expenses that the appointment of Chancellors will entail in the financial memorandum of the Bills.

Considering its proposed responsibility to set up the Chancellors’ offices and provide necessary employees, universities will have to rely on government grants to fulfil the task, the Opposition legislators claimed.

Moreover, the Bills do not specify the eligibility criteria for the appointment of Chancellors, they added.