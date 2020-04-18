University exams to resume on May 11

With the State largely assessed to have contained the COVID-19 spread, the government has instructed State universities to resume its academic activities.

The remainder of examinations will commence on May 11, while the valuation of answer sheets can be conducted by examiners in their homes from April 20 onwards.

Notice to students

Instructions have been issued to complete the remaining examinations within a week. They will be required to provide sufficient notice to students.

The examinations will be conducted in line with the safety precautions laid down by the Health Department to contain the spread of the infection.

The universities have also been encouraged to explore the feasibility of adopting on-screen marking system to expedite the valuation process.

The Director of the Institute of Human Resources Department (IHRD) has been directed to make presentations on the on-screen marking system that has been developed by the agency.

The universities have also been urged to do away with the practice of false numbering and switch over to bar-coded answer sheets for examinations from the next academic semester onwards.

Laying the platform for future reforms, the government has advised universities to conduct online classes and provide online assignments for students.

Online classes

They have been requested to partner with the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) for conducting webinar and online classes for college students, and massive open online courses (MOOC) for faculty on online learning and content development.

The universities have also been asked to keep their libraries open for research scholars and also undertake contact classes for students of distance education courses using digital means.

With the government having charted the way forward to resume the academic year, the B. Ekbal-chaired committee has been entrusted with recommending reforms in pedagogy, and the conduct of examinations and evaluation to tide over such situations in future.