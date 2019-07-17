University College in detox mode

The Directorate of Collegiate Education has commenced a virtual cleansing of University College by setting into motion a host of remedial measures in right earnest.

The college will have a full-time Principal after a brief hiatus. C.C. Babu, who was transferred from Government College, Thrissur, has been posted as Principal. The position remained vacant since the retirement of J. Anil Kumar on March 31 with senior faculty members undertaking the responsibilities in the intervening period.

K. Viswambharan, Associate Professor, Department of Geology, who last filled-in for the post, officiated when the college witnessed the stabbing of a final-year student, paving the way for the ongoing churn in its functioning.

Despite classes being suspended, the campus was buzzing with activity on Wednesday with the college authorities removing several publicity materials installed by the Students Federation of India (SFI) college unit, including banners, flags and posters. Graffiti walls were washed under the supervision of the faculty. The clean-up was in adherence to a decision taken at the college council meeting that was convened by Additional Director of Collegiate Education K.K. Suma a day ago.

SFI ad hoc panel

Meanwhile, the SFI constituted an ad hoc 25-member unit committee in place of the panel that was dissolved in the aftermath of the violent incidents. The committee, chaired by Kerala University union chairman Riyas A.R., a second-year BA Malayalam student, includes final-year student Akhil Chandran, who was allegedly stabbed by former SFI leaders on the campus.

The SFI district committee has sought to project a picture of unity by including a few activists who had questioned the high-handedness of the previous panel. The committee also ensures greater participation for women. With eight women, the panel has double the number of those in the previous set-up.

College reopening

Though the college was scheduled to reopen on Thursday, the authorities decided to defer the reopening to Monday in view of the violent clashes that had unfolded in the State capital during the last few days.