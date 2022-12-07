University Bills referred to subject committee even as Opposition accuses govt. of attempting to erode autonomy of varsities

December 07, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Assembly unanimously referred the University laws amendment Bills meant to remove the Governor as Chancellor of 14 State universities to the Subject Committee on Education on Wednesday.

While both the ruling and the Opposition fronts appeared united in their demand to strip the Governor of chancellorship, the latter accused the government of attempting to turn universities into line departments.

Law Minister P. Rajeeve piloted the Bills — the University Laws (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2022 and the University Laws (Amendment) (No. 3) Bill, 2022 — on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

During the debate that lasted nearly four hours, the Minister raised caution towards the “dangerous interpretation” of laws and judgments that guaranteed primacy for University Grants Commission (UGC) norms over State Acts. The UGC guidelines, which earlier used to be considered mandatory for Central universities and “partially mandatory and partially directive” for State universities, had been made legally binding for all universities by way of recent rulings by the Supreme Court. “Worryingly, such precedence pointed towards a scenario in which the legislative powers of the Assembly on all subjects on the Concurrent List (of the Constitution) could be undermined through a subordinate legislation or an executive order issued by the Centre,” he said.

He also countered the Opposition’s charge of attempting to appoint “party leaders” as Chancellors by highlighting the government’s choice of noted danseuse Mallika Sarabhai for helming the Kerala Kalamandalam. The decision reflected the Left Democratic Front’s intent to bring eminent persons to the position of Chancellor, Mr. Rajeeve claimed.

Raising legal objections towards the tabling of the Bills, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan opined the proposed legislation, if passed by the State legislature, would not survive the test of law since it was repugnant to the UGC regulations. He also alleged the financial memorandums that accompanied the Bills were intended to mislead the House as the government remained mum on the recurring and non-recurring expenses that would be incurred by the exchequer by way of establishment of the Chancellors’ offices.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the Bill could erode the universities’ autonomy and make Chancellors indebted to the government since it was the appointing authority.

However, members of the ruling front, including K.K. Shailaja and Saji Cherian, said the legislation was intended to insulate State universities from the Sangh Parivar agenda that was allegedly being implemented by Governors across the country.