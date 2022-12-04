University Bill to remove Governor as Chancellor based on Punchhi Commission recommendation

December 04, 2022 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The recommendation of the Punchhi Commission on Centre-State Relations to refrain from “burdening the Governor with positions and powers which are not envisaged by the Constitution and which may lead the office to controversies or public criticism” has been cited by the government as a rationale behind removing the Governor as the Chancellor of State universities.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in the Statement of Objects and Reasons that accompanies the University Laws (Amendment) (No.2) Bill, 2022, also highlighted the Commission’s observation that the Governor should not be assigned functions “casually” under any statute. The Kerala State Higher Education Council had also recommended to appoint well-known academicians as the Chancellors of universities in the State.

The Bill seeks to amend the laws governing Kerala Agricultural University, Kerala University, Calicut University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kannur University, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and Kerala University of Health Sciences.

The proposed law will enable the government to appoint academicians or persons of eminence in any field of knowledge, including agriculture and veterinary science, technology, medicine, social science, humanities, literature, art, culture, law or public administration, as Chancellors. While the Chancellor shall hold the office for a term of five years, he or she will be eligible for reappointment for another term.

It will also empower the government to remove the Chancellor if the official is declared as an undischarged insolvent, becomes incapable due to physical or mental disability, declared to be of unsound mind by a competent court, or has been convicted and sentenced to imprisonment by a competent court for an offence involving multiple turpitude. It can also remove the Chancellor for grave misconduct provided that such charges are proved by an inquiry conducted by a retired judge of the Supreme Court or High Court.

The Bill’s passage will be the main objective of the State government during the seventh session of the 15th Legislative Assembly as its confrontation with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, primarily over the functioning of universities, rages on. The latter’s purported refusal to grant assent to the Ordinance stripping him of his powers as Chancellor had prompted the government to convene the Assembly.

The Governor had already hinted that the amendments could meet a similar fate if they contained provisions that contravened the norms laid down by the University Grants Commission.

Much is at stake for the government as it aspires to overhaul the existing system of university governance at a time when two universities — A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University and the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies — are set to commence their search for the next Vice Chancellor, while the others stared at a similar path with the positions of the incumbent Vice Chancellors hanging in the balance.