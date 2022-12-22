University amendment Bills sent to Raj Bhavan

December 22, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

The State government sent the University Law (Amendment) Bills to replace the Governor as Chancellor of 14 State universities to Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

The Bills were forwarded for the consideration of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan 10 days after the Assembly passed them on December 13.

While the Governor had refused to grant assent to an ordinance brought by the government to strip him of chancellorship, it remains to be seen if the Bills will meet a similar fate. It is widely believed that he will likely refer the Bills to the President.

The proposed legislations will enable the government to appoint academicians or “persons of eminence” in various fields of knowledge, including agriculture and veterinary science, technology, medicine, social science, humanities, literature, art, culture, law or public administration, as Chancellors. They will also provide legal sanctity for the creation of a selection committee chaired by the Chief Minister and also comprising the Leader of the Opposition and the Speaker as members to identify Chancellors.

CONNECT WITH US