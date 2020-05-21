Universities to conduct exams in June

The State government has asked universities to plan final-year examinations in the first week of June, following the completion of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary Education (HSE) examinations in the State.

A consensus was arrived at a meeting of University Vice Chancellors that was convened by Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel on Thursday. The decision comes amid several universities going back and forth over the examination schedule with many being compelled to defer them subsequently.

While deciding to prioritise final-year examinations, the meeting deemed it wise to commence the examinations only after the completion of school-level examinations to prevent a sudden spurt in vehicular traffic and crowding in public places.

The Vice Chancellors were asked to plan the schedule in accordance with the scenario that existed within their jurisdiction. In the case of students residing outside the jurisdiction of their respective universities, they will be provided facilities to appear for the examinations at centres that have been specially arranged in their home districts.

Mr. Jaleel directed universities to commence the classes of next academic year in June through online learning. College principals must be tasked with maintaining the attendance of students attending the online classes as well as the class schedule of the faculty. The universities must ensure constant supervision in this regard.

Besides, video and audio clippings must be separately prepared for each topic and uploaded on the college website. Universities have also been directed to explore the possibility of launching community radio channels to facilitate mass transmission of learning materials.

It was also decided to conduct the Open Defence of research scholars through video-conferencing platforms.