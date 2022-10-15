Universities should become centres for value creation: V. K. Saraswat

Curtains come down on three-day Engineers’ Conclave at LPSC, Valiyamala

NITI Aayog member V. K. Saraswat addressing the valedictory session of the Engineers’ Conclave - 2022 at the LPSC, Valiyamala, on Saturday:

Curtains come down on three-day Engineers’ Conclave at LPSC, Valiyamala

Universities should become centres for value creation for the sustainable development of the country and progress in manufacturing, NITI Aayog member V. K. Saraswat said on October 15, 2022.

Dr. Saraswat, the chief guest on the closing day of the Engineers’ Conclave at the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), Valiyamala, underlined the need for traditional concepts on engineering to be replaced with sustainable perspectives for achieving our targets for a better tomorrow.

Focus on six key areas are vital for guaranteeing the economic security of the country, Dr. Saraswat said. These, according to him, are networking and cloud computing, artificial intelligence and edge computing, biotechnology, robotics, space technology and quantum information systems.

The conclave, inaugurated online by Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar on October 13, was jointly organised by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE).

Presiding over the closing day event, ISRO chairman S. Somanath said investing in all domains of science and technology is the only way for India to emerge as a stronger nation. The 2022 edition of the conclave had two main themes: 'Space for national development' and 'Making India a manufacturing hub.'

S. Unnikrishnan Nair, director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), gave a lecture on the challenges and intricacies involved in manned missions to space. INAE chairman Indranil Manna and V. Narayanan, director, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), also spoke.