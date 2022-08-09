Universities must redesign curricula: Bindu

‘Give priority for vocational education to plug skill gaps’

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu releasing a report of the Commission for Reforms in Higher Education in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has urged State universities to undertake a complete overhaul of their curricula prior to the 2023-24 academic year. She has also advocated ensuring priority for vocational education to plug skill gaps that exist in various sectors.

She was speaking while inaugurating a two-day conclave organised here on Tuesday to discuss the implementation of the recommendations made by the three commissions that were formed to overhaul the higher education sector.

Dr. Bindu called for a paradigm shift in the teaching and learning process in higher education institutions. Pointing out that the existing pedagogical approach should be replaced by an andragogical learner-centred method, she said college students being adults should be exposed to experiential learning. Skill training should be integrated to education for the purpose.

In order to achieve the goal, the government had commenced steps to establish units of ASAP Kerala in each higher education institutions. The agency currently conducted 133 skill enhancement courses, she said.

The Minister said that curriculum redesign should be taken up on a war footing by each university. While the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) would be tasked with coordinating such efforts, the universities should reform syllabi within the confines of the curriculum framework evolved through a consultative process.

Having received the final report of the Shyam B. Menon-chaired Commission for Reforms in Higher Education on the occasion, Dr. Bindu said the proposals would be implemented without delay. She hinted at the possibility of extending the tenure of the Kerala State University Law Reforms Commission chaired by N.K. Jayakumar in order to introduce law reforms to facilitate the reforms that had been mooted by the Shyam B. Menon-led panel.

The three commissions, including the third one – the Examination Reforms Commission chaired by C.T. Aravindakumar, presented their major recommendations on the occasion. A meeting of Vice Chancellors was also held later.

Principal Secretary of Higher Education Ishita Roy, KSHEC vice chairman Rajan Gurukkal and member secretary Rajan Varughese participated.