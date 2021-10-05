Universities must focus more on research, says Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Thrissur

05 October 2021 18:52 IST

The pandemic has taught vital lessons to the health sector, reminding us of the need for a ‘research culture’ in our institutions. Such a culture can develop only when research and innovation go hand in hand, says the Governor

Universities should focus more on research activities, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said. The pandemic has taught vital lessons to the health sector, reminding us of the need for a ‘research culture’ in our institutions. Such a culture can develop only when research and innovation go hand in hand, said the Governor.

He was addressing the 14th convocation ceremony of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) here on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

“Let our research be aimed at ‘One Health’, the approach that recognises that the health of humans is closely connected to the health of animals and our shared environment. Our universities and their graduates need to think several years ahead and prepare for the future by leveraging the latest technologies and, most importantly, balancing their intelligence as well as emotional quotients,” said Mr. Khan.

“I am happy that this university has initiated collaborative research with Kerala Agricultural University, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and also with foreign universities, to seek broader solutions to health issues,” he said.

“We are aware that among the States, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh are the frontrunners in the efforts to attain sustainable development goals. Kerala’s top rank is attributed to its superior performance in providing good health, reducing hunger, achieving gender equality and providing quality education,” said the Governor.

Hailing the vaccination campaign of the State, the Mr. Khan said that 92.66 % of the eligible people have taken the first dose of vaccine and half of them have taken the second. Effective use of vaccines has brought appreciation for the State, he added.

Drive against dowry

Appreciating the graduates for their support in the university’s campaign against dowry, he highlighted the need for orientation of the youth in relation to interpersonal relations for a healthier life.

In all, 14,229 students from various colleges of medicine, dental science, Ayurveda, homeopathy, sidha, nursing, pharmacy and allied health sciences under the KUHS were presented with degrees.

KUHS Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal, Pro-VC Dr. C.P. Vijayan, Registrar A.K. Manoj Kumar and others participated. As per the COVID-19 protocol, only a few students participated in the event. Others marked participated virtually.