Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has issued directions to universities to provide higher education aspirants time until the end of the entrance process to submit their transfer certificates (TCs).

In a statement, Dr. Bindu said the decision was taken in view of the difficulties faced by final semester/year students of courses including Diploma in Elementary Education, BEd, and post-graduation in obtaining the transfer certificates required to enrol for further studies.

