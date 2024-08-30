ADVERTISEMENT

Universities in Kerala to explore steps to introduce on-demand exam system

Published - August 30, 2024 08:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Universities in Kerala are contemplating the introduction of an on-demand examination system for four-year undergraduate programmes.

The concept was discussed during a workshop organised by Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) for Boards of Studies members on question bank preparation at Kerala University in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, who delivered the inaugural speech, emphasised that the new system should allow students to take examinations on dates of their convenience, in addition to the examination schedule in the academic calendar.

She also advocated for a new evaluation approach for differently-abled students and stressed the need to make examination methods more democratic and student-centric.

KSHEC member secretary Rajan Varughese presided over the inaugural session. Kerala University Registrar K.S. Anil Kumar and Internal Quality Assurance Cell Director Shaji E. were among those who participated.

