GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Universities in Kerala to explore steps to introduce on-demand exam system

Published - August 30, 2024 08:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Universities in Kerala are contemplating the introduction of an on-demand examination system for four-year undergraduate programmes.

The concept was discussed during a workshop organised by Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) for Boards of Studies members on question bank preparation at Kerala University in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, who delivered the inaugural speech, emphasised that the new system should allow students to take examinations on dates of their convenience, in addition to the examination schedule in the academic calendar.

She also advocated for a new evaluation approach for differently-abled students and stressed the need to make examination methods more democratic and student-centric.

KSHEC member secretary Rajan Varughese presided over the inaugural session. Kerala University Registrar K.S. Anil Kumar and Internal Quality Assurance Cell Director Shaji E. were among those who participated.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.