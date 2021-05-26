Universities clamour for offline exams

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

26 May 2021 20:46 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday hinted the possibility of conducting offline examinations for higher education courses by mid-June.

Addressing media persons, he said the proposal had come up during a meeting of the Vice Chancellors of various universities that was convened by Higher Education Minister R. Bindu a day ago. The universities were optimistic of commencing the examinations by June 15, provided the COVID-19 situation in the State stabilised and lockdown restrictions were lifted. The Vice Chancellors also deemed it appropriate to persist with pen-and-paper examinations, particularly in the case of final-year students.

The proposal has been backed by large sections at a time when the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University decided to conduct the final semester examinations online from June 22 to 30.