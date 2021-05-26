Kerala

Universities clamour for offline exams

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday hinted the possibility of conducting offline examinations for higher education courses by mid-June.

Addressing media persons, he said the proposal had come up during a meeting of the Vice Chancellors of various universities that was convened by Higher Education Minister R. Bindu a day ago. The universities were optimistic of commencing the examinations by June 15, provided the COVID-19 situation in the State stabilised and lockdown restrictions were lifted. The Vice Chancellors also deemed it appropriate to persist with pen-and-paper examinations, particularly in the case of final-year students.

The proposal has been backed by large sections at a time when the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University decided to conduct the final semester examinations online from June 22 to 30.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2021 8:47:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/universities-clamour-for-offline-exams/article34651666.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY