Universal education, social growth helped Kerala in attaining population stability: Minister

July 11, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Universal education and social development have helped the State attain population stability, Minister for Health Veena George has said.

She was delivering the message at the World Population Day celebrations at Government Law College here on Tuesday.

The Minister said protecting the health of the mother and child was very important. Activities targeted at their health took the State to the top of the health indices. The State had the lowest maternal and child mortality rates. The message of World Population Day was family planning for the protection of the health of the family, particularly women and children, their happiness, and progress, she said.

The Health department, she said, was conducting an awareness campaign on family planning in two phases. In the first phase, couples, youth, and the public were made aware of the means of family planning from June 27 to July 10. In the second phase, as part of Population Stability Fortnight from July 11 to 24, free family planning services are being provided to those in need through government health centres.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, performed the State-level inauguration of World Population Day. Ward councillor A. Mary Pushpam presided.