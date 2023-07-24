Unity Women’s College sets up maths lab in Attappady school

July 24, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Mathematics undergraduate students of Unity Women’s College, Manjeri, set up a mathematics laboratory at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Agali, in Attappady. Hailing the students’ gesture, school authorities said that it should be a model for the entire State. About 50% of the students in the Attappady school are from different tribal communities.

N. Shamsuddeen, MLA, inaugurated the laboratory at a function held on Saturday.

The mathematics laboratory, meant for high school students, has a variety of charts, working models, and still models. Teachers said that the laboratory would ignite an interest in mathematics among students who were generally averse to that subject.

The Unity Women’s College students came forward to set up the laboratory with the financial support from the college governing body as part of the college’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

Teachers said that the Mathematics Department of Unity Women’s College would continually engage itself for the mathematics improvement of Attappady students. They said a series of programmes were on the anvil.

Special classes will be offered to the school students using the MIELES studio at Unity Women’s College. MIELES (Modernising and Enhancing Indian eLearning Educational Strategies) was a European Union-funded project implemented in collaboration with major Indian institutions for the uplift of higher education in India.

Attappady students who excel in mathematics will be given training in coding by using Python programming in the next phase.

School headmaster Anil Kumar welcomed the gathering. Parent Teacher Association president Jamsheer presided over the function. Head of the Department of Mathematics Abdul Rauf V. explained the project.

The MLA also inaugurated the activities of different clubs at the school. Block panchayat development standing committee member Kaliyamma, ward member Kannamma, Sholayur panchayat member Shaju G., Unity Women’s College principal Mohammed Basheer Ummathur, and college’s internal quality assurance cell (IQAC) coordinator A.K. Shahina Mol, spoke.

