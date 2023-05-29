ADVERTISEMENT

Unity of opposition parties need of the hour, says Tejashwi Yadav

May 29, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has said that the RJD will join hands with the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) to fight against communalism.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday after visiting LJD leader M.V. Shreyams Kumar, Mr. Yadav said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was destroying the nation and that the leaders of the BJP did not believe in the Constitution of the country.

Call for socialist-communist unity to check attack on secularism, federal principles by BJP

In such a situation, unity of opposition parties was the need of the hour, Mr. Yadav said. The young RJD leader said he had met many opposition party leaders in several States recently for the purpose and the meetings were ‘very positive’.

A development-based census was the need of the hour instead a caste-based census, he added. Earlier, Mr. Yadav held a meeting with Mr. Shreyams Kumar at his home here. Mr. Yadav also visited the memorial of former LJD leader M.P. Veerendrakumar and offered floral tribute.

