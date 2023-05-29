HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Unity of opposition parties need of the hour, says Tejashwi Yadav

May 29, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has said that the RJD will join hands with the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) to fight against communalism.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday after visiting LJD leader M.V. Shreyams Kumar, Mr. Yadav said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was destroying the nation and that the leaders of the BJP did not believe in the Constitution of the country.

ALSO READ
Call for socialist-communist unity to check attack on secularism, federal principles by BJP

In such a situation, unity of opposition parties was the need of the hour, Mr. Yadav said. The young RJD leader said he had met many opposition party leaders in several States recently for the purpose and the meetings were ‘very positive’.

A development-based census was the need of the hour instead a caste-based census, he added. Earlier, Mr. Yadav held a meeting with Mr. Shreyams Kumar at his home here. Mr. Yadav also visited the memorial of former LJD leader M.P. Veerendrakumar and offered floral tribute.

Related Topics

national politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.