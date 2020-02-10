Unity of Churches through Christ: Keimari Godsworthy

The unity of Churches could be possible only through Jesus Christ, Archbishop Keimari Godsworthy, noted evangelist from Australia, has said.

She was delivering the keynote address at the forenoon session on the second day of the Maramon Convention at Maramon near Kozhencherry on Monday.

The Australian Archbishop called upon the faithful to communicate, selflessly, with Jesus Christ during their daily prayers for him to provide answers and solution to all their problems and concerns.

She said no person could move ahead in this modern world without the blessings and love of God

Mathews Mar Makarios Episcopa of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church presided over the forenoon session.

Addressing the afternoon session, another evangelist, Rev Monodeep Daniel from Delhi, said the social relevance of Gospel prevailed from the times of Jesus Christ.

He said the Gospel proclaimed the importance and need to lead a life rooted in nature.

Thomas Mar Theethos Episcopa presided the session. Fr John Samuel spoke at the session that began at 5 p.m, later.

Bishop Dino Gabriel from South Africa and Rev Monodeep Daniel from Delhi are the other two main speakers at the week-long Maramon Convention which will draw to a close on Sunday afternoon.