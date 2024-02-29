Unity among labourers integral for progress: CM

February 29, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KOLLAM

Organised intervention of labourers can lead the right way at a time when pluralism, secularism, federalism, and parliamentary democracy are being challenged, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Thursday.

Inaugurating ‘Mukhamukham’, a follow-up programme to the Navakerala Sadas, he said unity among labourers was integral for the progress of the country.

“Kerala is a State where there is no lockout or layoff, providing maximum working days to labourers. Yet efforts are being made to prevent more industries from coming to Kerala through propaganda and we should resist it collectively. They are spreading fake news that Kerala is not industry-friendly and that Malayalis only work outside the country. In any case, we have been able to prove that the State is industry-friendly and create a general awareness at the national level,” he said.

He said the Centre was not willing to consider the opinions of trade unions or take them into confidence regarding the changes in labour laws.

“The new labour law amendments will undo many feats already achieved in the labour sector. It is a good sign that trade unions have come together against it, transcending political barriers. The State government is trying its best to protect the interests of the workers at the stage of formulating the rules in the State to counter the impacts of the Central laws that adversely affect them,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Vijayan said figures from the Reserve Bank of India and the Central government showed that workers in Kerala earned the highest wages in the construction sector, an average of ₹837.30 per day.

“While Central PSUs are being sold one by one, the State government is taking over such PSUs and protecting their workers and family members,” he said. He observed that wages would fall across society increasing inequality if unions lost their bargaining power to get higher wages and better service conditions.

“The Labour Bureau points out that wages have been declining in the country for the past 10 years, especially in rural areas. In other words, the claims of GDP growth are not reflected in people’s lives,” he said.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J.Chinchurani, Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar, M. Mukesh, MLA, and Labour Secretary K Vasuki were present.

