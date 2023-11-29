Unite against Centre’s neglect of State: CM

November 29, 2023 08:58 am | Updated 08:58 am IST - MALAPPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called upon people to unite against the Union government’s neglect of Kerala. Inaugurating the Navakerala Sadas held at Sabah Square at Vengara near here on Tuesday evening, Mr. Vijayan reiterated that the Centre was harassing Kerala by withholding what is due to the State.

The Centre-State relation, especially in financial support, was a key point raised by the Chief Minister during the Navakerala Sadas. He reiterated his angst and disapproval towards the Centre at all editions of the Sadas held in the Assembly constituencies of north Kerala.

Mr. Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues covered eight constituencies in Malappuram district since they entered the district on Monday. Apart from Vengara, the Cabinet team addressed people of Vallikkunnu, Tirurangadi and Kottakkal constituencies on Tuesday.

Organising committee chairman Mustafa Kadambot presided over the function at Vengara. Ministers Veena George, A.K. Saseendran, and K. Rajan spoke.

The Chief Minister and his colleagues were received by large crowds at all places. “The mammoth crowds are a reflection of people’s understanding of this government’s activities,” said Mr. Vijayan at Calicut University (Vallikkunnu constituency). “People are giving top priority to the government’s Navakerala Sadas. We got 14,775 applications from people on the first day in Malappuram,” he said.

Calicut University Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj presided over the function. Ministers M.B. Rajesh, K. Krishnankutty, and J. Chinchurani spoke.

Addressing the Sadas at Parappanangadi, the Chief Minister said the number of people attending the programme was on the rise day by day. “This shows that people are happy about the government and its programmes,” he said.

Organising committee chairman Niyas Pulikkalakath presided over the function. Ministers Ahammad Devarkovil, Saji Cherian, and G.R. Anil spoke.

The second day’s programme concluded at Kottakkal in the evening. Performances of Kolkali, Oppana, and other dance events added colour to the Kottakkal programme.

