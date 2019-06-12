Unique title deed soon to detect excess land

Minister for Revenue E. Chandrasekharan told the Assembly that the government planned to introduce an Aadhaar-connected title deed ownership register to link the identity of landowners with the properties they held.

Concluding the discussion on demands for grants in the Budget for land revenue, Mr. Chandrasekharan said the digital repository would enable the government to identify persons who held excess land and seize it from them for a public purpose.

It would also put a brake on land-related document fraud and help the State detect unauthorised alteration of the land use pattern and illegal transaction and mutation of property. He assured Kerala Congress (M) lawmaker Roshy Augustine that the government had no plan to disband the Kerala Housing Board. Idukki legislator S. Rajendran, of the CPI(M), said the roads to Munnar were in a state of disrepair.

Traffic moved slow, and most of the carriageway was potholed or washed away and dangerous to traverse. Mr. Rajendran said the Forest Department had stymied the effort to develop roads citing environmental reasons. Mr. Chandrasekharan said he would find a settlement to the issue soon.