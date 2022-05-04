Unique thandaper to check land fraud

CM to launch Revenue Department initiative in Kalpetta on May 16

A unique thandaper number (UTN) devised by the Revenue Department to check land fraud and cheating by concealing facts will be rolled out on May 16.

All lands owned by a person in the State will have a single thandaper, which is the revenue record of a property.

ReLIS (Revenue Land Information System), the portal used by the Revenue Department for online mutation and management of land records, will be linked with a land owner’s mobile phone and Aadhaar. The 12-digit thandaper number thus made available will be the basis for all land-related transactions.

Considered a first in the country, the unique thandaper will help authorities identify the total land in possession of a person. As a result, possession of land more than the ceiling up to which a person is allowed will not be possible. Acquisition of benami land too is ruled out.

On DigiLocker

Benefits too cannot be sought by concealing property details. The number of thandapers will go down. It will enable payment of land tax anywhere in the State. Once unique thandaper is implemented, property details can be stored on DigiLocker.

At present, a person who has land in two blocks in a village will have two thandapers, which is the number beginning one given to title deeds for which mutation is carried out in the limits of a village office. Once the unique thandaper is implemented, the 12-digit number created by the ReLIS portal will be the thandaper. Any land transaction will be registered on this number.

Property details, Aadhaar number, and mobile phone number can be entered on the new menu on the ReLIS portal. The OTP received on the phone can be uploaded to complete registration.

Those unable to register can link using biometric technology in village offices such as fingerprint recognition or retina scans.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the unique thandaper at Kalpetta in Wayanad on May 16.