Unique Thandaper System on the cards to streamline land data management

Unique identification number to end multiple accounts related to land ownership

Unique identification number to end multiple accounts related to land ownership

The State government is all set to introduce a Unique Thandaper System (UTS) in Kerala, which will provide a unique identification number (UIN) for all landholders. The policy address by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday ahead of the Budget session made it clear that the UIN would put an end to the existing system of categorising landholdings of an individual under multiple thandaper accounts.

The launch of UTS is also expected to speed up various land-related services. The documentation procedures during sale and purchase will also become simplified. For the Revenue department, the details of land possessed by individuals will be available at a single click.

e-stamping

The Governor’s address also stated that an e-stamping method would be implemented for transactions below ₹1 lakh in the years to come apart from ensuring e-certified copies. Formation of rules for e-registration and e-filing is also under consideration as part of the Digital Document Execution Platform for financial contracts, which has been rolled out.

Another major goal according to the Governor’s address is the completion of the digital resurvey project in four years to achieve an authentic record of rights of all landowners. A fund of ₹339.4 crore has been set apart for the first phase under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative.

Revenue Information Bureau

For the first time in the State, a Revenue Information Bureau (RIB) will soon be a reality. The Institute of Land and Disaster Management will be made a centre of excellence with the RIB initiative.

The Governor’s address reiterated the commitment of the State government to strictly enforce the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2008. Action will be intensified against illegal land encroachments and possession of government land.

Sand resources

The sustainable removal of sand resources, which has been a long pending demand of various organisations, will get deserving attention in the forthcoming fiscal, with the government planning to come up with a district-level survey report for selected destinations. Such reports will be prepared for 10 selected districts to ensure the removal of river sand without harming the environment.