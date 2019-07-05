Kerala

Unique protest at council meeting

Ottappalam Municipal councillors staging a protest by covering their head with a white towel on Friday.

At Ottappalam municipality

Non-CPI(M) councillors of the Ottappalam municipality staged a unique protest by attending a council meeting with their heads covered with white towels on Friday.

The protesters alleged that the investigation into an alleged theft in the municipality was not being done properly.

As many as 20 councillors belonging to the UDF and the BJP took part in the protest.

They also held placards. Municipal Chairman N.M. Narayanan Namboothiri dismissed the meeting when the protesters began shouting slogans demanding a march to the police station.

The ruling front said that the investigation was being done properly and that the culprits would be found.

