Unique initiative on to restore native plants along Chittari tributary in Kasaragod

November 07, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

In a distinctive endeavour, the Kasaragod District Biodiversity Management Committee, in partnership with Pullur Periya panchayat, has initiated a project to restore native plants along a Chittari tributary as part of a revitalisation project.

According to Committee convenor Shyamkumar Puravankara, the Chittari tributary revitalisation project is actively underway, focusing on Ward 11 of Pullur Periya panchayat. This collaborative project, financially supported by Pullur Periya panchayat and the Biodiversity Management Committee, is geared towards conserving and promoting native plants along the riverbank.

He said the initiative was of paramount importance for enhancing the area’s biodiversity as tributaries played a pivotal role in supporting the native flora and fauna, much like the main river itself. Unfortunately, tributaries are under threat, leading to the gradual disappearance of native plant species.

Mr. Puravankara said through a thorough survey, approximately 12 indigenous plant species had been identified along the river’s tributary.

He said the indigenous plants would be nurtured in a dedicated plant nursery in the panchayat, ensuring their preservation and growth. Simultaneously, efforts are on to eradicate invasive plant species that are proliferating rapidly and endangering the native flora.

Joint efforts by the Committee and Pullur Periya panchayat reflect a commitment to preserving the region’s ecological balance and promoting the well-being of native plant species in the Chittari tributary.

As the project progresses, the initiative will be extended to other areas, promoting the conservation and revival of native plant species in the region, Mr. Puravankara added.

