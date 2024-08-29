Unique Disability Identity Card: registration of 29,000 persons completed in Kozhikode

Responding positively to the Kozhikode district administration’s ‘Sahamitra’ special drive, around 29,000 persons have registered their names to secure the Unique Disability Identity Card (UDID). The aim of the ongoing campaign supervised by District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh is to make Kozhikode the first district in the State where all differently abled people hold UDIDs to claim Central and State government assistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The registration of around 20,000 people was completed in just two weeks using the Thanmudra portal of the State government. The other 9,000 persons completed the process on the UDID portal, www.swavlambancard.gov.in. Revenue officials said the enrolments were completed with the support of various local self-government institutions and government departments.

The plan of the district administration is to achieve the total enrolment target by the end of September. The departments of Social Justice and Health are actively involved in the process of conducting special enrolment camps. Students working under the National Service Scheme and trainees under the District Collector’s internship programme are also supporting the ongoing campaign.

Procedures to secure medical board certificates for the applicants will also be facilitated under the special drive. Special camps are also under the consideration of the district administration to receive applications for medical board certificates. Officials who coordinate the project said the prime intention of the campaign was to help differently abled people secure all the mandatory identity documents without technical hurdles.

In a similar drive held five years ago, the district administration was able to assist around 5,500 differently abled persons to secure disability certificates and help them claim various benefits under government-funded assistive schemes. The initiative named ‘Kayyethum Doorathu’ could identify around 12,000 citizens who were in need of basic documents in Kozhikode district. A medical board was also functional to clear the maximum number of applications.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.