Unions’ strike call may get support in State

The State is likely to witness a virtual shutdown on Wednesday with a majority of trade unions across the political spectrum set to participate in the nationwide 24-hour general strike called in protest against the Centre’s labour policies.

Milk and newspaper supply, hospital and other essential services, the tourism sector and vehicles transporting Sabarimala pilgrims have been exempted from the strike, which will begin on Tuesday midnight. The trade unions have solicited the support of the trading community to make the strike a success. Unorganised workers in shopping malls and commercial establishments have also been urged to participate.

‘Historic victory’

Leaders of the Joint Action Committee of Trade Unions, an umbrella organisation of nearly 20 trade unions, have said the strike is certain to become a ‘historic victory’ in the State with a majority of labourers, government, public sector, bank, insurance and BSNL employees participating.

Addressing mediapersons, CITU State secretary Elamaram Kareem said that while 20 crore workers had participated in the general strike in the country a year ago, many more were likely to agitate against the Centre’s policies this time. Besides being backed by parties including the Shiv Sena for the first time, the strike is also expected to gain traction in National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-ruled States, including Bihar.

Minimum wages

Mr. Kareem accused the Union government of scuttling the critical provisions in the legislation pertaining to fixing minimum wages. The Code on Wages, passed recently, has subsumed four legislation and has empowered the government to fix minimum wages even without the recommendation of the advisory body on minimum wages. “The government has decided to implement a daily minimum wage of ₹178, much less than the rate of ₹376 recommended by an expert panel constituted in 2017. On the basis of scientific considerations, we have demanded that the monthly minimum wage be fixed at ₹21,000,” he said.