Union, State govts. are against workers: K.C. Venugopal 

December 30, 2023 10:58 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - Thrissur

The Narendra Modi government at the Centre, which spreads red carpet for the corporates, is the biggest enemy of workers, All India Congress Committee general secretary K.C. Venugopal has said.

Addressing the INTUC State conference here on Friday, he said both the State and Union governments were competing with each other in taking anti-labour policies.

“The Modi government torpedoed the pro-workers policies and benefits implemented by the Congress governments. Workers across the country should keep vigil against such anti-labour policies. The State government is following the fascist policies of the Centre.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Seaports, airports and public sector companies have been sold to corporates like Adani. Jobs and job security have become a myth in the country. The country is being ruled by a government which can’t think beyond religion and communalism. Workers even in the organised sectors are not safe. The workers’ benefits including Minimum wages, EPF scheme, pension, ESI have become things of the past. The Congress is the only party, which can be trusted by the workers, Mr. Venugopal said.

“The BJP government has made the Central agencies such as the ED and the CBI their political weapons. They have been promoting intolerance in the county using communalism. Those who were boasting about the country’s safety can’t even ensure security of Parliament,” he said.

He alleged that the LDF government in the State was following the fascist policies of the Modi government at the Centre. Police personnel have been honoured for attacking Congress workers. Kerala will be ashamed of the Chief Minister, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.