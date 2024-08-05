Union Minister’s take on Wayanad landslides sparks another Central-State row

Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav seems to have triggered another Centre-State row after the catastrophic landslide in Wayanad by faulting the State government for “laying the ground for the natural disaster by abetting illegal mining and habitation in the ecologically fragile district”.

Speaking to the ANI, Mr. Yaday said the “local government and local politicians” aided the trespasses on the fragile ecological zone, including in the name of tourism promotion. Mr. Yadav said the Union government had formed a committee to investigate the Wayanad disaster, chaired by the former director general of forests, Sanjay Kumar.

Environmental zoning

Mr. Yadav also accused the State government of “avoiding” the Union government’s committee on environmental zoning. He urged the State government to categorise forests as eco-sensitive zones to prevent human encroachment and illegal activities, such as mining and construction.

Mr. Yadav’s damning take on the Wayanad tragedy drew sharp criticism from the State government. Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran accused Mr. Yadav of preparing the legal and political ground for the Union government to deny the State’s impassioned plea to declare Wayanad a national disaster. He termed Mr. Yadav’s comments unfortunate and schismatic at a time when the crisis demanded unity of purpose and will.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan said Mr. Yadav’s averments were not fact-based. He accused Mr. Yadav of attempting to simplify the complex issue of climate change by offhandedly blaming the State government. “Such a reductive approach is not helpful”, he said.

Amit Shah’s remarks

Mr. Yadav’s salvo against the Kerala government followed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s accusation that the Kerala government ignored IMD, CWC, and GSI warnings and did not put the administration on a war footing despite the Centre sending nine NDRF teams to the State in mid-July.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan countered that the NDRF had arrived at the State’s request. He said Central agencies’ rain and flood warning alerts were wide off the mark. He demanded that they adopt modern weather modelling and forecasting techniques so provincial governments could initiate life-saving measures in advance, including evacuating people from localities identified as disaster-prone and relocating them to safer ground.

Mr. Vijayan had also tasked the Kerala Institute for Climate Change Studies in Kottayam to prepare a Kerala-specific weather prediction model to enhance the State’s disaster preparedness.

Subsequently, the INDIA bloc Opposition in the Rajya Sabha moved a breach of parliamentary privilege notice against Mr. Shah, accusing him of misleading the Upper House on the Wayanad disaster.