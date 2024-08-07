Union Minister’s remarks on funds for Samagra Shiksha Kerala misleading: Sivankutty

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan’s statement in connection with blocking of the Union government’s share for the Samagra Shiksha Kerala is contrary to facts, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

Mr. Pradhan had told Parliament that Samagra Shiksha’s instalment three and four had not been sanctioned as Kerala had not followed conditions. This was incorrect, the Minister said in a statement on Wednwesday.

Kerala had submitted proposals for the last instalments for 2023-24 but when funds were not sanctioned, it got in touch with the Union Ministry. It was told that the State would have to give an assurance that it would sign the memorandum for PM SHRI (PM Schools for Rising India) project. A letter on the lines of that given by Tamil Nadu and Odisha would have to be given. That letter was immediately sent by the State. But funds were again denied on technical grounds.

The Union government has never given in writing that funds would be allowed only if the State signed the MoU for PM SHRI. These directions are conveyed orally. PM SHRI is a project to showcase the National Education Policy, 2020. Kerala, however, has not implemented the NEP. Against this backdrop, insisting that PM SHRI be implemented in the State and blocking funds citing non-implementation were unjust. Yet to prevent students from losing out any benefits, the State had submitted an assurance letter to the Union government that it would sign the MoU.

The State had also sent a proposal in April for the first instalment of the Union government share for the 2024-25 year. That too has not been sanctioned. At a review meeting held in New Delhi on July 9 and 10, the Union Education Additional Secretary’s presentation mentioned that the State had fulfilled all conditions but in remarks said PM SHRI MoU had not been signed yet. The Union government has never conveyed in writing that PM SHRI MoU has to be signed for fund release. Issuing such contrary remarks was intended to mislead people.

Funds under the STARS (Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States) project for 2024-25 too had not been sanctioned. Samagra Shiksha, Kerala should receive ₹.1,432.71 crore in the 2024-25 year. Of this, ₹859.63 crore was the Union government share, Mr. Sivankutty said in the statement.