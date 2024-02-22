GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Minister’s assurance gives fresh hope to Poozhithodu-Padinharethara road

February 22, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

KALPETTA

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav has promised to appoint a special officer to study the feasibility of the proposed Poozhithodu-Padinharethara Road, an alternative to the Wayanad Ghat Road.

Residents led by O.J. Johnson, vice chairman, Poozhithodu-Padinharathara Action Council, met the Minister and submitted a memorandum to him on Thursday seeking the immediate intervention of the Ministry for the resumption of construction work for the alternative road. Over 73% of work had been completed, Mr. Johnson said, adding that the rest of the work could be completed in a few weeks, and that it involved the construction of two bridges and eight culverts, he added.

The total length of the road from Poozhithodu in Kozhikode district to Padinharethara in Wayanad is 27.22 km, of which 17.5 km was motorable, and the remaining portion passes through a piece of vested forest. As Forest officials had given a false report saying that the said portion of the road passed through reserved forest, the work was halted, he alleged.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.