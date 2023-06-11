Union Minister visits Thottappally harbour

June 11, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Parshottam Rupala visited Thottappally fishing harbour in Alappuzha as part of the seventh phase of ‘Sagar Parikrama’ initiative on Sunday.

Mr. Rupala said the functioning of Thottappally harbour would be enhanced by fixing technical issues hampering the facility. He promised all help from the Union government for the development of the harbour.

The Union Minister distributed Kisan credit card to 13 people and subsidy under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana to four persons.

Meanwhile, members of Karimanal Ghanana Virudha Ekopana Samithi submitted a memorandum to the Minister seeking immediate measures to stop mineral sand-mining at Thottappally harbour and Thottappally pozhi.

H. Salam, MLA, presided. A.M. Ariff, MP, Abhilaksh Likhi, officer on special duty, Department of Fisheries, and others attended the function.