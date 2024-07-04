GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Union Minister visits Muthalapozhi harbour amid protests

Published - July 04, 2024 09:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying and Minority Affairs George Kurian visited the Muthalapozhi harbour in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday to find a solution to the recurring accidents at the treacherous harbour mouth amid the protest of a section of people. The visit of the Minister also sparked a wave of protests in the coastal area with Congress workers blocking the vehicle of the Minister.

The Union Minister, accompanied by BJP leader V. Muraleedharan and officials from the Harbour Engineering department visited the harbour following a series of boat mishaps at Muthalapozhi resulting in the deaths of scores of fishermen in recent years.

Though the Minister reached the executive engineer’s office at the harbour to review the situation, the protestors alleged that they were not informed about the meeting by anyone. The protesters then blocked the gate of the office by squatting on the road and shouting slogans against the Minister.

In the meeting, the Minister reportedly said the Union government would take a lenient step towards addressing the issue if the State government submitted a detailed project report to bring changes to the alignment of the breakwater. However, the protesters termed the construction of the mouth of the harbour unscientific and demanded urgent actions to stop the recurring boat mishaps and deaths in the region.

Later, the police removed the protesters from the area to make way for the Minister, who also visited the family of Victor, a fisherman who died in a sea accident.

The fishermen have been alleging for years that the tranquillity conditions inside the channel between two breakwaters of the harbour mouth used to worsen during the monsoon period, causing violent waves to break in the channel. This makes the manoeuvrability of vessels difficult inside the channel during rough sea conditions, causing accidents frequently at Muthalapozhi at Perumathura where the Vamanapuram river and Kadinamkulam lake meet the Arabian Sea.  

