Union Minister visits community leaders

March 07, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is also the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, visited the headquarters of the Nair Service Society (NSS) in Changanassery on Thursday.

During the meeting, Mr. Chandrasekhar held a brief meeting with NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair. The BJP leaders, who accompanied the Minister, emphasised that the purpose of the meeting was to seek the community organisation’s support for the upcoming election.

Sivagiri Madhom

Subsequently, Mr. Chandrasekhar proceeded to Kanichukulangara in Alappuzha to visit Vellappally Natesan, general secretary of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam. Later in the day, he also visited the Mata Amritanandamayi Ashram at Vallikkavu and the Sivagiri Madhom.

