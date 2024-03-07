ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister visits community leaders

March 07, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is also the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, visited the headquarters of the Nair Service Society (NSS) in Changanassery on Thursday.

During the meeting, Mr. Chandrasekhar held a brief meeting with NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair. The BJP leaders, who accompanied the Minister, emphasised that the purpose of the meeting was to seek the community organisation’s support for the upcoming election.

Sivagiri Madhom

Subsequently, Mr. Chandrasekhar proceeded to Kanichukulangara in Alappuzha to visit Vellappally Natesan, general secretary of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam. Later in the day, he also visited the Mata Amritanandamayi Ashram at Vallikkavu and the Sivagiri Madhom.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US