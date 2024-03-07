GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Minister visits community leaders

March 07, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is also the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, visited the headquarters of the Nair Service Society (NSS) in Changanassery on Thursday.

During the meeting, Mr. Chandrasekhar held a brief meeting with NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair. The BJP leaders, who accompanied the Minister, emphasised that the purpose of the meeting was to seek the community organisation’s support for the upcoming election.

Sivagiri Madhom

Subsequently, Mr. Chandrasekhar proceeded to Kanichukulangara in Alappuzha to visit Vellappally Natesan, general secretary of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam. Later in the day, he also visited the Mata Amritanandamayi Ashram at Vallikkavu and the Sivagiri Madhom.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.