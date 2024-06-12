GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Union Minister Suresh Gopi visits temple in Kerala’s Kozhikode in first visit to State after taking charge

Published - June 12, 2024 12:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Suresh Gopi, Union Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum and Natural Gas, visiting Tali Temple in Kozhikode in Kerala on June 12, 2024

Suresh Gopi, Union Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum and Natural Gas, visiting Tali Temple in Kozhikode in Kerala on June 12, 2024 | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Suresh Gopi, Union Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum and Natural Gas, on June 12 morning visited Tali Temple in Kozhikode city in Kerala.

He reached the city on June 11 night and stayed at a hotel. This was Mr. Gopi’s first visit to Kerala after becoming a Union Minister of State. 

Asked about the Congress’ MP-elect M.K. Raghavan’s statement that the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) proposed for Kerala should be set up in Kozhikode, Mr. Gopi told the media after visiting the temple that Mr. Raghavan had all the right to say so. “I had clarified my stand on AIIMS in 2016 itself. It is valid even now,” he said.

Suresh Gopi, Union Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum and Natural Gas, visiting Tali Temple in Kozhikode in Kerala on June 12, 2024

Suresh Gopi, Union Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum and Natural Gas, visiting Tali Temple in Kozhikode in Kerala on June 12, 2024 | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The BJP leader had reportedly said earlier that the AIIMS should be set up in a southern district.

Mr. Raghavan had also said that it would be a political decision if the AIIMS came up elsewhere.

“There is a political mischief in what Mr. Raghavan said,” Mr. Gopi said.

The actor-turned-politician later visited the house of the late P. V. Gangadharan, film producer and director of the Mathrubhumi group. Mr. Gopi interacted with P.V. Chandran, Gangadharan’s elder brother and chairman and managing editor of the group.

Related Topics

Kerala / Bharatiya Janata Party / National Democratic Alliance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.