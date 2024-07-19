GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Minister Suresh Gopi pledges support for development of RGCB campus at Aakkulam

Will hold talks with Union Minister for Science and Technology, Minister for Health and Family Welfare on the development of the campus, says Suresh Gopi

Published - July 19, 2024 08:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister Suresh Gopi plants a sapling on the campus of the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology at Aakkulam in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi plants a sapling on the campus of the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology at Aakkulam in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Union Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum, and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said here on Friday that he would take up with the Centre the need to expedite the development of the second campus of Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) at Aakkulam as a hub of advanced medical research and drug development.

Mr. Gopi, who visited the campus and held a discussion with the director and senior scientists, said he would take up the need to fast-track the projects, including that of setting up a referral hospital for cancer patients needing palliative care.

RGCB is an institute under the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.

Mr. Gopi said he would hold talks with Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, Minister for Health and Family Welfare J.P. Nadda on the development of the campus and also request Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to provide adequate funds for the project.

He later planted a flower-tree and named it ‘Kasturba.’ He assured adequate support to plant more trees on the campus.

RGCB’s campus-II is the hub of research on vaccines and immune-therapeutics, molecular diagnostics, biomarkers, chemical and nano-biotechnology, and tropical disease biology. It is envisaged as a unique knowledge centre for mid and high-level innovation founded on deep and advanced-level technical platforms.

RGCB director Chandrabhas Narayana said the Union Minister was briefed on the RGCB’s proposal to develop a 150 to 200 bed referral hospital on the public–private partnership model for cancer patients, especially those needing palliative care. The project, envisaged as a facility with ICU-convertible beds, is estimated to cost ₹400 crore.

Dr. Narayana said the Minister also promised to look into a proposal to develop the campus as an international medical tourism hub with advanced facilities to hold international medical events and conferences.

Another major project to address genetic health issues among tribal communities also figured in the discussions.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.