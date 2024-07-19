Union Minister Suresh Gopi pledges support for development of RGCB campus at Aakkulam

Union Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum, and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said here on Friday that he would take up with the Centre the need to expedite the development of the second campus of Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) at Aakkulam as a hub of advanced medical research and drug development.

Mr. Gopi, who visited the campus and held a discussion with the director and senior scientists, said he would take up the need to fast-track the projects, including that of setting up a referral hospital for cancer patients needing palliative care.

RGCB is an institute under the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.

Mr. Gopi said he would hold talks with Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, Minister for Health and Family Welfare J.P. Nadda on the development of the campus and also request Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to provide adequate funds for the project.

He later planted a flower-tree and named it ‘Kasturba.’ He assured adequate support to plant more trees on the campus.

RGCB’s campus-II is the hub of research on vaccines and immune-therapeutics, molecular diagnostics, biomarkers, chemical and nano-biotechnology, and tropical disease biology. It is envisaged as a unique knowledge centre for mid and high-level innovation founded on deep and advanced-level technical platforms.

RGCB director Chandrabhas Narayana said the Union Minister was briefed on the RGCB’s proposal to develop a 150 to 200 bed referral hospital on the public–private partnership model for cancer patients, especially those needing palliative care. The project, envisaged as a facility with ICU-convertible beds, is estimated to cost ₹400 crore.

Dr. Narayana said the Minister also promised to look into a proposal to develop the campus as an international medical tourism hub with advanced facilities to hold international medical events and conferences.

Another major project to address genetic health issues among tribal communities also figured in the discussions.