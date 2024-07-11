Union Minister Suresh Gopi moves HC seeking to discharge him from the motor tax evasion case

Union Minister of State for Tourism and actor Suresh Gopi on Wednesday filed a revision petition before the Kerala High Court against the order of the Ernakulam Special Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court for MPs and MLAs dismissing his plea to discharge him from the two cases registered on charge of fabrication of documents to register his two luxury cars and causing financial loss to the State.

The prosecution alleged that Mr. Gopi forged address proofs and used them to register his luxury cars with the Regional Transport Office of Puducherry for evading motor vehicle tax. The actor had purchased two luxury cars from a dealer in Kochi in 2010 and 2016, which were fraudulently registered in Puducherry.

Mr. Gopi submitted that that the registration in Puducherry had no bearing on the tax payable in the State. A vehicle registered in Puducherry is liable to pay tax in Kerala if it is used in the State for one month. It was not the address of the owner of the vehicle which determine payment of tax, but its use in the State. Therefore, the case of the prosecution that State had lost a huge amount as tax was unsustainable. He further contended that the allegation does not make out an offence. There is no illegality in registering a vehicle based on a law which does not prohibits such a registration, he argued.