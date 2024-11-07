ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister Suresh Gopi inaugurates ‘Confluence-24’ in Kochi

Published - November 07, 2024 08:39 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Tourism Suresh Gopi inaugurated the industry-academia meet ‘Confluence-2024’ at Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology here on Wednesday.

The day-long conclave, with ‘ Future of Talent’ as its focal theme, was organised by the institution and Group of Technology Companies (GTECH), the industry body representing over 250 IT companies in Kerala.

A communication quoted Mr. Gopi as saying that such events highlighted the necessity to build a strong educational foundation to empower new industries worldwide in fields like artificial intelligence, automation, and quantum computing.

S. Somnath, Chairman of the Indian Research Organisation; V.K Mathews, executive chairman, IBS Software; and Loknath Behera, Managing Director, Kochi Metro Rail Limited, were among those who attended the plenary sessions held as part of the event, it said.

