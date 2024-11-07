Union Minister Suresh Gopi inaugurates ‘Confluence-24’ in Kochi

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Tourism Suresh Gopi inaugurated the industry-academia meet ‘Confluence-2024’ at Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The day-long conclave, with ‘ Future of Talent’ as its focal theme, was organised by the institution and Group of Technology Companies (GTECH), the industry body representing over 250 IT companies in Kerala.

A communication quoted Mr. Gopi as saying that such events highlighted the necessity to build a strong educational foundation to empower new industries worldwide in fields like artificial intelligence, automation, and quantum computing.

S. Somnath, Chairman of the Indian Research Organisation; V.K Mathews, executive chairman, IBS Software; and Loknath Behera, Managing Director, Kochi Metro Rail Limited, were among those who attended the plenary sessions held as part of the event, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.