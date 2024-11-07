 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Minister Suresh Gopi inaugurates ‘Confluence-24’ in Kochi

Published - November 07, 2024 08:39 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Tourism Suresh Gopi inaugurated the industry-academia meet ‘Confluence-2024’ at Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology here on Wednesday.

The day-long conclave, with ‘ Future of Talent’ as its focal theme, was organised by the institution and Group of Technology Companies (GTECH), the industry body representing over 250 IT companies in Kerala.

A communication quoted Mr. Gopi as saying that such events highlighted the necessity to build a strong educational foundation to empower new industries worldwide in fields like artificial intelligence, automation, and quantum computing.

S. Somnath, Chairman of the Indian Research Organisation; V.K Mathews, executive chairman, IBS Software; and Loknath Behera, Managing Director, Kochi Metro Rail Limited, were among those who attended the plenary sessions held as part of the event, it said.

Published - November 07, 2024 08:39 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.