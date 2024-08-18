Union Minister Suresh Gopi expresses concern over Mullaperiyar dam

Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi on Sunday expressed his concern over the safety of the 129-year-old Mullaperiyar dam.

Speaking after the inauguration of National Space Day 2024 symposium organised at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), he asked who will be who will be held accountable in the event of a dam collapse. “If the dam breaks who will be answerable? Will the courts give an answer? Or will the answer be given by those who secure court decisions to continue the status quo on the dam,” he said.

He added that, “we cannot drown ourselves in tears once more.”

The Union Minister’s comments come at a time when the condition of the old dam in Idukki district is being hotly debated in the wake of the devastating July 30 Wayanad landslides.

Mr. Suresh Gopi interacted with school students and distributed the prizes for events organised by ISRO units in Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep as part of the Space Day celebrations. Around 300 students and their teachers attended the programme along with senior scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

National Space Day is celebrated on August 23 to mark the successful Chandrayaan-3 moon landing.

