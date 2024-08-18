GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Minister Suresh Gopi expresses concern over Mullaperiyar dam

He asks who will be who will be held accountable in the event of a dam collapse

Published - August 18, 2024 09:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister Suresh Gopi speaking at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi speaking at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi on Sunday expressed his concern over the safety of the 129-year-old Mullaperiyar dam.

Speaking after the inauguration of National Space Day 2024 symposium organised at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), he asked who will be who will be held accountable in the event of a dam collapse. “If the dam breaks who will be answerable? Will the courts give an answer? Or will the answer be given by those who secure court decisions to continue the status quo on the dam,” he said.

He added that, “we cannot drown ourselves in tears once more.”

The Union Minister’s comments come at a time when the condition of the old dam in Idukki district is being hotly debated in the wake of the devastating July 30 Wayanad landslides.

Mr. Suresh Gopi interacted with school students and distributed the prizes for events organised by ISRO units in Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep as part of the Space Day celebrations. Around 300 students and their teachers attended the programme along with senior scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

National Space Day is celebrated on August 23 to mark the successful Chandrayaan-3 moon landing.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.