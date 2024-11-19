ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister Suresh Gopi directs timely fertilizer distribution to farmers

Published - November 19, 2024 09:15 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Tourism Suresh Gopi has directed Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) and fertilizer distributors to ensure that fertilizers are made available to farmers on time. The directive was issued during a meeting with the representatives of various farmers’ organisations from Ernakulam to Kasaragod and fertilizer distributors, along with FACT officials.

The meeting was held at the residence of filmmaker and organic farmer Sathyan Anthikad in Thrissur on Tuesday. The Minister emphasised that timely availability is crucial. He instructed that fertilizers should be provided promptly and in the required quantities to farmers.

Distributors also highlighted the delays in fertilizer distribution from FACT. In response, FACT’s director Anupam Mitra assured that the delay would be addressed.

